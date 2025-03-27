Bengal: IPS officer injured as villagers clash with police over youth’s death

A deputy commissioner sustained injuries when the police came under attack at a village in Burdwan’s Pandabeswar where a youth was found hanging in a neighbour’s home.

A police team led by deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Gupta of the Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate reached Pandabeswar’s Kumardihi village this morning to recover the body of a local youth, identified as Pallab, was pelted with stones and bricks by the villagers.

Gupta was hit when he was trying to make room for the police team to reach the scene of crime at Kumardihi’s Ruidaspara. The dead youth, a resident of Bauripara near Ruidaspara, was allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair.

He was found hanging in the woman’s house on Wednesday night.

The locals alleged the cops had entered the village to take away the corpse without informing the victim’s family. Angry residents of Bauripara assembled at Ruidaspara and surrounded the house where the victim’s body was.

When the cops tried to enter the house they faced resistance from the Bauripara residents. The ensuing violence injured several other policemen and damaged shops in the local market.

In a week’s time this is the second such incident where a state cop team came under attack while trying to maintain law and order.

Last week, a sub-inspector from Bhangor was assaulted when they went to arrest a person accused of creating disturbance in the Polerhat area in South 24-Parganas.

The cops at Pandabeswar resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob. The situation was brought under control after reinforcements arrived from other police stations.

The woman and her husband – who lived in the house where Pallab was found dead – have been taken to the police station for interrogation.