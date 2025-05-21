Bengal government releases second tranche of Bangla Bari (Gramin) scheme dole to 12 lakh

The Bengal government on Tuesday released ₹7,200 crore to pay the second instalment of the Bangla Bari (Gramin) scheme to 12 lakh beneficiaries as Mamata Banerjee pilloried the Narendra Modi dispensation for the halt in the release of central funds for the state.

"Today, we disbursed the second instalment of the housing scheme to 12 lakh beneficiaries so that they can complete their houses. Also, an additional sum of ₹158 crore has been disbursed to over one lakh potato farmers who suffered losses because of adverse weather conditions in different parts of the state,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking at a public service distribution programme held on a ground near Uttarkanya, the state’s branch secretariat in Siliguri.

After the event, Mamata wrote on social media that the state spent ₹14,400 crore to provide houses to 12 lakh families.

“We will also build houses for another 16 lakh eligible families. They will receive their first installment in December this year and the second installment in May 2026. I extend my advance best wishes to them as well,” she posted on X.

In her speech in Siliguri, Mamata said the Centre halted funds under different schemes totalling around ₹1.75 lakh crore.

"Despite such deterrents, we are using our resources to assist people so that they can have their own houses. The Centre has also stopped providing funds for the 100-day work scheme while we have introduced a scheme that provides 50 days' work,” the chief minister said.

Since 2019, she said, her government has provided more than ₹3,720 crore to farmers under the state’s crop insurance scheme.

“Some people constantly resort to criticism and cannot see development across Bengal. If they want the details of our expenditure for the social welfare schemes, we are ready to furnish them. There is no place in the state where we have not carried out development and have not extended help to people,” said Mamata.

Buses flagged off

The chief minister flagged off six buses of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) on Tuesday. The buses will connect Digha with different locations in north Bengal, namely, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Malda.

The decision to launch the buses, she said, has been made to facilitate the travel of people from the region to Digha, which has the new Jagannath temple.

Mamata also flagged off 10 mobile outlets of Sufal Bangla. The outlets will move around different locations, selling vegetables and other products.