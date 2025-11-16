Delhi blast: NIA detains and releases Al-Falah University doctor

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a doctor, who is a passout from the Al-Falah University in Haryana, from his native village in North Dinajpur on Friday in connection with the recent Delhi blast.

Janisar Alam was, however, released on Saturday.

Sources said Alam, who is also known as Jigar and is an MBBS, was picked up by the NIA from near the Suryapur High School in Dalkhola.

His uncle Abul Kasim, who stays in Konal under the jurisdiction of the Dalkhola police station, said that when the doctor was a child, his father Touhid Alam had shifted to Ludhiana with his family.

There, Touhid used to work with a quack and later arranged for his son’s MBBS course at the varsity.

“In 2024, he completed his MBBS and went to Chandigarh last Sunday to appear for his MD entrance examination. On Wednesday (November 12), he reached here with his sister and mother to attend a family wedding,” said Kasim.

Although the family confirmed that the NIA took Alam away, officers of the Islampur police district in North Dinajpur were silent on

the issue.

On Saturday afternoon, Kasim said that the NIA released Janisar. “We got the information that he had been released. It is a great relief for us, and we are waiting for him at home,” said the uncle.

Sources said that as the NIA was investigating the blast, the agency had interrogated some doctors and others who were associated with the varsity. “It seems Janisar was one of them who was also questioned as he had studied in the varsity,” said a source.