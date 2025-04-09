Mamata to Muslims: I know you’re hurt, Waqf Act won’t be implemented in Bengal

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday assured the Muslims of Bengal the amended Waqf Act will not be implemented in Bengal.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jain community, Mamata said Muslims in Bengal need not worry.

“I know you are hurt with the Waqf Amendment Act but nothing of that sort will happen in Bengal that divides and rules,” Mamata said. “We have 33 per cent Muslims here. They have been living here for centuries. What should I do throw them out? It is my duty to protect them,”

Without naming the main opposition BJP in Bengal, Mamata said they say Hindus are unprotected here.

“If I am invited by the Jain community won’t I attend? I will. Who protects Hindus here? This is your home too. We believe in live and let live,” said Mamata.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was cleared by both the Houses of the Indian parliament last week, overriding criticism from the Opposition.

“If I resist someone from occupying my house, I cannot allow anyone else’s property to be snatched,” the chief minister said.

In the Rajya Sabha, 288 members had supported the Bill while 232 members voted against it. Among the Opposition parties, the Biju Janata Dal voted in favour of the amendments. In the Lok Sabha when the Bill was placed, three of the Trinamool parliamentarians were absent.

The amendment, interpreted by those opposed to the Bill, say allows more power to the government, including a provision to play a greater role in the survey of properties under the Waqf boards.

The Waqf boards and tribunals, which will also have non-Muslim members, must provide valid documents to claim a property as waqf, though the final decision will rest with the government.

Unlike the previous law where the waqf tribunals decision was considered final, the new bill allows for judicial intervention in case of disputes.

A centralised registration system will be brought into effect where all waqf properties would have to be registered within six months of the new law coming into effect. For new properties to be registered under the Waqf boards submissions will have to be made via the new registration system.

“Don’t worry. Didi is here. Didi will protect you and your property,” Mamata said.