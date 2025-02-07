Mamata Banerjee fuses growth with welfare at the Bengal Global Business Summit

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee underscored on Thursday that the success of growth and development in a state should reach the poorest of the poor without discrimination based on caste, creed and religion.

The emphasis on social justice — during her valedictory address at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) — has been characteristic of her politics which seeks to balance the twin objectives of industrialisation of the state and the welfare of the downtrodden.

“If you do not alleviate property, there will be no success.... I believe that success comes through (changing the lives of) poor people and common people. If you can share the joy, then only can you enjoy,” Mamata said on the final day of the summit.

The last session of any investment summit organised by a state government evokes special interest as the authorities share details about business proposals received

during the event, based on which the meet’s success is assessed.

The Bengal chief minister expanded the concept of “success” by weaving in the aspect of social justice as she tried to stress that her government was equally interested in the well-being of ordinary people.

“We have reduced the rate of unemployment in the state. Dropout rates at schools have also dropped significantly in Bengal,” said Mamata.

“We have brought 1.73 crore people out of poverty.... We have tried to encourage girl children and the lower sections of society, like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This government gives smartphones and cycles to students. The Kanyashree scheme (to encourage higher studies by girls and prevent their early marriage) has three phases — for schools, colleges and universities. The fourth phase is smart credit cards, which they can use to pursue studies abroad,” she went on, rolling out the list of social welfare schemes launched by her government.

The chief minister also subtly wove in a bit of politics in her address as she took special care to highlight Bengal’s tradition of harmony among people from various

religious faiths.

“In Bengal, we love temples, mosques, churches as we love all religions. It is the cultural capital of the country. People from different castes, creeds and religions have a tradition of living in harmony,” said Mamata, trying to distinguish the state from some other parts of the country, which have witnessed communal strife in recent years.

“Bengal is the safest and the smartest place for investment,” she summed up.

On Wednesday, Mamata had announced the setting up of an industry synergy committee under the chief secretary to clear all issues related to industrial proposals.

On Day One of the BGBS, investment proposals worth at least ₹91,000 crore were made.