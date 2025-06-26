Bangladeshi man usurps deceased Indian cousin's ID to stay in South Dinajpur for nine years

South Dinajpur police on Tuesday arrested a Bangladeshi, who had been staying in the district for nine years using a fake identity of his deceased cousin.

Manir Mondal from Joypurhat district of Bangladesh infiltrated India and moved to South Dinajpur when he was in his early 30s.

Around 40 years old now, Manir usurped his deceased cousin Bhutto Mondal's identity. Bhutto and his father Fachir Mondal used to stay in Kharun, a village under the Hili police station of the district. Fachir had also died years ago.

Manir contacted touts who helped him get Aadhaar, voter and PAN cards.

“He changed his name to Bhutto and called Fachir as his father. Gradually, he settled in Chakgopal, a village near the India-Bangladesh border in Hili,” the police officer added.

Investigation revealed Manir was involved in cross-border smuggling.

On Wednesday, Manir was produced in a local court in Balurghat. The court heard the case and ordered him eight days in police custody.

“We need to interrogate him to know about the touts and others who helped him get the Indian identity proofs by using the names of his dead uncle and cousin,” said the police officer.

Burglary

Unidentified criminals decamped with ₹40,000 in cash and ornaments from a house at Sukantapally in Siliguri on Wednesday. It is suspected that the criminals broke in and sprayed sedatives on the residents of the house while carrying out the crime.

House owner Sunil Singh said that in the morning, he found doors open and cash and gold ornaments missing. Cops are checking CCTV footage, sources said.