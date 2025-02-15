Bangladeshi cargo barge sinks in Muriganga river, poses environmental threat

A Bangladeshi cargo barge laden with 2,500 tons of fly ash has broken into two on the Muriganga river and is sinking gradually, posing an environmental threat to fish near Ghoramara Island in South 24-Parganas.

Police and local sources said the vessel Sea World had rammed into the riverbank on Thursday, causing a massive rupture that split the barge into two. “The crack continues to widen, increasing the risk of the vessel completely sinking,” said a police source.

The barge sailing from Budge Budge to a port near Chittagong in Bangladesh is expected to be fully submerged with rising tides.

“The fly ash has already started mixing with the river water, potentially causing severe pollution. Fishermen fear the contamination could lead to mass fish deaths, further threatening their livelihoods,” said a source.

Anticipating an environmental hazard, the district administration has alerted the Calcutta port authorities and instructed the Indian agent of the barge to take

immediate action.

A team from Sagar police Station in the Sunderbans police district reached the site and was closely monitoring the situation. The area surrounding the sinking barge has been secured and the authorities are trying to prevent further environmental

damage.

Twelve Bangladeshi sailors who were aboard the vessel were rescued and shifted to a cyclone centre.