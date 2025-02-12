MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bailey bridge over Teesta river in north Sikkim collapses, no injuries reported

The bridge was built to connect Mangan, the district headquarters, with Dzongu after a bridge was swept away in October 2023 during the glacial lake outburst flood on the South Lhonak Lake

Our Correspondent Published 12.02.25, 07:40 AM
The collapsed suspension Bailey bridge over the Teesta at Sangkalang in the Mangan district of Sikkim

The collapsed suspension Bailey bridge over the Teesta at Sangkalang in the Mangan district of Sikkim

A suspension Bailey bridge over the Teesta river at Sangkalang in the Mangan district of north Sikkim collapsed on Tuesday.

The bridge was built to connect Mangan, the district headquarters, with Dzongu after a bridge was swept away in October 2023 during the glacial lake outburst flood on the South Lhonak Lake.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which functions under the defence ministry had built the Bailey bridge.

Sources said as it collapsed, a vehicle of the BRO got stuck on the bridge. No injuries have been reported.

After the collapse, the Mangan district administration has said tourists visiting north Sikkim should take the Phedang route via Dikchu, said a source.

Later in the day, the administration said on Wednesday, permits for tourists intending to visit north Sikkim would not be issued. “Those who are stranded in the area will be evacuated through the alternative route via Shipgyer,” said a source.

