Bengal Assembly polls: Rs 181 crore cash, liquor, drugs seized as MCC enforcement steps up

Ahead of the two-phase West Bengal assembly elections on April 23 and April 29, authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies worth over Rs 181 crore as enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) intensifies across all 294 constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Extensive drives have also targeted unauthorised political advertisements and public and private property defacements. “Strict vigil is being maintained throughout the state to ensure that the model code of conduct is implemented in letter and spirit,” a senior poll panel official said.

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According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, 3,11,829 public property defacements and 19,901 private property defacements have been removed, with 3,58,986 cases registered across districts.

Over 1,800 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and more than 2,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been deployed to respond to complaints and check illegal transportation of cash and other materials, officials said.

On the law and order front, Kolkata Police, along with central forces, intervened in incidents at Baranagar and Kalighat to prevent escalation of tensions and maintain public peace. Police have also made arrests in cases of criminal intimidation and voter threat, while unlicensed arms and explosives have been seized as part of intensified surveillance, the statement added.