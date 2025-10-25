MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 October 2025

Asian Youth Games: Bahrain laurels for race-walker 16-year-old Malda boy, wins bronze

Palash Mandal, the only son of Gayanath Mandal, a vegetable vendor and homemaker Doli Mandal, is a Class X student at the Bibhuti Bhushan High School in Malda

Soumya De Sarkar Published 25.10.25, 06:32 AM
Palash Mandal poses with the Tricolour after winning bronze in the 5,000mt race-walk at the Youth Asian Games in Bahrain. Picture Courtesy: District Sports Association, Malda

Palash Mandal poses with the Tricolour after winning bronze in the 5,000mt race-walk at the Youth Asian Games in Bahrain. Picture Courtesy: District Sports Association, Malda

A 16-year-old boy from Malda has brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal in the 5,000mt race-walking at the Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain on Friday, overcoming both financial hardships and stiff competition through his talent and hard work.

Palash Mandal, the only son of Gayanath Mandal, a vegetable vendor and homemaker Doli Mandal, is a Class X student at the Bibhuti Bhushan High School in Malda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitava Roy, his coach, said the boy initially began his athletic journey as a sprinter. However, Roy identified Palash’s respiratory ability and guided him to specialise in race-walking.

“He was skilled in the 2,000mt run before. But I advised him to switch to race-walking. Soon after, his performance began to improve noticeably,” said Roy, an ex-serviceman.

Palash’s rise has been steady. In June 2025, he won the gold medal at the state youth games at Salt Lake Stadium in Calcutta, finishing the event in record time.

He later participated in the National Youth Sports Meet in Patna, though he did not secure a medal there. Despite this, his consistent performance and promising age earned him a place in the national team, and his international success was widely anticipated.

The young athlete’s journey has not been without challenges.

“They have a modest family income. Affording sports gear, especially the specially designed shoes required for race-walking, which cost 15,000, was beyond their means. Thankfully, his schoolteachers supported him and purchased the shoes,”
Roy said.

The coach also highlighted a key issue for aspiring athletes in Malda.

“There is a lack of suitable practice grounds in the district. If proper facilities are provided, I am confident that Malda can produce many more athletes of Palash’s calibre,” he said.

Palash’s success has won admiration from across the district. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, secretary of the District Sports Association in Malda, said they will continue to support the youth athlete.

“Palash is not just an asset for the district but for the entire state. We will continue to stand in his support. Also, once he reaches Malda, we will accord him a grand welcome,” Choudhury, who is also the chairman of the Englishbazar municipality, said.

RELATED TOPICS

Athlete Bahrain Teenager Bronze Medal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Industries reviews impact of US, EU sanctions on Russian oil, pledges full compliance

The latest sanctions, introduced by the United States in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, target major Russian oil companies including Lukoil and Rosneft
Piyush Goyal
Quote left Quote right

India does not enter into trade pacts in hurry or with a gun to our head

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT