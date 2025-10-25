Asian Youth Games: Bahrain laurels for race-walker 16-year-old Malda boy, wins bronze

A 16-year-old boy from Malda has brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal in the 5,000mt race-walking at the Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain on Friday, overcoming both financial hardships and stiff competition through his talent and hard work.

Palash Mandal, the only son of Gayanath Mandal, a vegetable vendor and homemaker Doli Mandal, is a Class X student at the Bibhuti Bhushan High School in Malda.

Amitava Roy, his coach, said the boy initially began his athletic journey as a sprinter. However, Roy identified Palash’s respiratory ability and guided him to specialise in race-walking.

“He was skilled in the 2,000mt run before. But I advised him to switch to race-walking. Soon after, his performance began to improve noticeably,” said Roy, an ex-serviceman.

Palash’s rise has been steady. In June 2025, he won the gold medal at the state youth games at Salt Lake Stadium in Calcutta, finishing the event in record time.

He later participated in the National Youth Sports Meet in Patna, though he did not secure a medal there. Despite this, his consistent performance and promising age earned him a place in the national team, and his international success was widely anticipated.

The young athlete’s journey has not been without challenges.

“They have a modest family income. Affording sports gear, especially the specially designed shoes required for race-walking, which cost ₹15,000, was beyond their means. Thankfully, his schoolteachers supported him and purchased the shoes,”

Roy said.

The coach also highlighted a key issue for aspiring athletes in Malda.

“There is a lack of suitable practice grounds in the district. If proper facilities are provided, I am confident that Malda can produce many more athletes of Palash’s calibre,” he said.

Palash’s success has won admiration from across the district. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, secretary of the District Sports Association in Malda, said they will continue to support the youth athlete.

“Palash is not just an asset for the district but for the entire state. We will continue to stand in his support. Also, once he reaches Malda, we will accord him a grand welcome,” Choudhury, who is also the chairman of the Englishbazar municipality, said.