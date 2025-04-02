Arrest warrant against Arjun Singh in connection with alleged Bhatpara firing at TMC supporter

A court in Barrackpore on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against former MP Arjun Singh in connection with an alleged firing at a Trinamool Congress supporter near his Bhatpara residence on the night of March 26.

Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Monika Chatterjee granted the warrant after the investigating officer of Jagatdal police submitted a petition seeking permission to arrest BJP leader Singh.

On March 26, two rival groups of Meghna Jute Mill workers, each loyal to Singh and Trinamool’s Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam Ichini, clashed. The conflict, reminiscent of the bloodshed that plagued the area between 2019 and 2020, escalated into gunfire around 10.30pm.

Arjun alleged that Namit Singh, son of local Trinamool councillor Sunita Singh, had fired shots in the presence of police, which prompted retaliation from rival workers.

However, Trinamool MLA Shyam dismissed the claim and accused the former

MP of firing at Namit. Amid the violence, Trinamool activist Md Sohrab sustained a bullet injury and was first taken to Bhatpara State General Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Calcutta.

Shyam claimed that CCTV footage captured the former MP firing shots. Based on a complaint, the police issued two summonses to Arjun on Thursday, but he refused to appear at the police station. Jagatdal police station’s officer-in-charge, Madhusudan Mondal, had also interrogated Arjun at his residence.

When the police attempted to reach him again on Friday, Arjun claimed he had already left for Patna. Sources said he departed Bhatpara on Thursday night with the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who had visited him.

The police have so far arrested four persons named in the FIR.

Reacting to the arrest warrant, Arjun said: “I filed a case in the high court in the morning, but police have lodged a fake case against me. I am ready for a legal fight.”

He alleged a conspiracy by the ruling party.

“They have filed several fake cases against me, and this is just another one,” added the former MP.

“In the lower court, police themselves submitted that two Trinamool supporters opened fire, and they even have CCTV footage of it. So how did the court still issue an arrest warrant against me?” he asked. “I have approached Calcutta High Court, but my case has not been heard because of a lawyers’ strike. I have full faith in the judiciary.”

Trinamool MLA Shyam accused Arjun of repeatedly escaping legal action despite committing crimes.

“This time, the administration has taken the right step against him,” Shyam claimed.

“Sohrab, who was shot, witnessed Arjun shooting at him. We informed the police, and CCTV footage also shows Arjun running away after firing. We are eagerly waiting for the police now to nab him,” he added.