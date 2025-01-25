Arrest CM for Ringer’s lactate use, says Suvendu; BJP takes out march over new mother's death

The leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, led a march in Calcutta on Friday, demanding the arrest of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and health secretary N.S. Nigam over the use of Ringer’s lactate (RL) that allegedly led to the death of a new mother at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital early this month.

The alleged administration of the “substandard” RL also left at least three women critically ill at the Midnapore hospital.

Adhikari, who met governor C.V. Anand Bose, along with the victim’s family, called for Mamata’s resignation as the health minister.

“The Trinamool Congress government is shifting the blame to doctors to deflect responsibility from the state health department,” he said.

Adhikari demanded the reinstatement of 13 suspended doctors. Holding Mamata and Nigam accountable, he urged the governor to ensure compensation for the victims and direct the government to take action.

Adhikari also demanded an audit of the administration of the suspected solution, alleging it had endangered many lives. He criticised police for blocking their rally from proceeding from College Square to Esplanade.

“Mamata Banerjee is scared. Her police stopped us before Esplanade, forcing us to hold the rally near Md Ali Park on C.R. Avenue,” Adhikari said. He was joined by BJP state general secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul, and youth leader Shankudeb Panda.

Adhikari demanded that the state government pay the victim’s family a compensation of ₹50 lakh and the families of those who fell ill ₹10 lakh each.

Case against Minakshi

In Midnapore, police have filed an FIR against DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee and 15 others under non-bailable sections for protesting outside a government office. Cases have been registered under multiple sections, including obstructing government employees, illegal assembly, and causing grievous harm to public servants. Left activists and supporters clashed with the police during the protest outside the district magistrate’s office on Wednesday.

Responding to the FIR, Minakshi said: “The protests cannot be stopped by filing cases like this. Now more people will take to the streets.”

Minakshi has been charged with attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or deterring public servant from his duty, assault or criminal force, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, for mischief, criminal intimidation under relevant sections of BNS.

“The police were armed, while our workers and supporters were unarmed. If we had retaliated against the police, the situation would have unfolded differently,” said Minakshi.