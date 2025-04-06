Army holds drill to integrate tech prowess on the outskirts of Siliguri

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian army, headquartered in Sukna, on the outskirts of Siliguri, recently conducted an exercise to integrate modern technology with tactical operations in the region.

Named as “SarvShakti,” the exercise was conducted to ensure collaboration between manned platforms and unmanned systems at the tactical level, army sources said here on Saturday.

“The exercise was necessary in preparing multi-domain operations (MDO) through manned-unmanned teaming or MUM-T. It was a successful initiative carried out in the northeast theatre of the country and underscored the army’s capability to future-ready force structuring, while reaffirming its ability to absorb and operationalise cutting-edge technologies,” said a source.

The exercise witnessed the use of drones for battlefield awareness, the use of autonomous systems, and AI-enabled platforms.

“The human-machine synergy was demonstrated in a live tactical environment through real-time reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition. It also demonstrated integration of unmanned systems with traditional combat platforms,” the source said.

In the past few months, the defence forces have carried out some exercises in and around the strategic Siliguri corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s neck” for being the slimmest part of India that connects the entire Northeast, with China, Nepal and Bhutan in the north and Bangladesh in the south.

In March, a week-long anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) field firing exercise was conducted by the eastern command of the Indian army at the Teesta field firing range which is on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Earlier, in January, the defence forces conducted the Devil’s Strike, an exercise involving the army and the Indian Air Force. Also, in February, the army concluded a month-long field exercise involving the T-20 tanks.

Lt. Gen. Zubin A. Minwalla, the GOC of Trishakti Corps, said: “The battlefield of tomorrow demands adaptability, speed, and seamless integration of man and machine. Exercise SarvShakti is a proud milestone in that journey. The successful validation of MUM-T is not just a technological achievement, but a testament to the Indian soldier’s ability to evolve with the times.”

The defence forces, sources said, have been on high alert after the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.