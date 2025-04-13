Appeal amid waqf law rage: CM Mamata Banerjee pleads for peace, warns of action

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday issued an appeal for peace amid violent protests against the amended waqf law, asserting that it wouldn’t be implemented in Bengal, urging against giving in to provocation and warning of stern action againsttrouble-makers.

The chief minister posted a statement on X after several incidents of violence in some districts claimed at least three lives and injured severalothers.

“Appeal to everyone. My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion,” wrote Mamata.

“Every human life is precious, do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society,” added the Trinamool Congress chief, who has convened an urgent meeting with the Muslim community’s clerics and thought leaders on Wednesday.

“I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.”

Mamata underscored that the law in question was enacted by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, implying that her party or its government here couldn’t be held accountable for it. “Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Mamata had acknowledged the grievances of Muslims because of the Act and urged those in Bengal to have faith in her, as she would not allow any “divide and rule”.

She had said her mantra in politics and policy would unflinchingly remain ‘jiyo aur jeeney do (live and let live)’, irrespective of whether it found any takers.

Sources in her party said Trinamool was not entirely unhappy with the anti-waqf legislation protests breaking out in parts of the state, which were drawing eyeballs away from the School Service Commission fiasco and the problems for Nabanna and Trinamool Bhavan in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment.

But with the situation getting out of hand in several instances over the past few days, Mamata — according to the sources — realises that it might backfire on her dispensation and yield advantage for the BJP, which is most undesirable for her.

On Saturday, she reiterated her stand on the issue, asserting that the law would not be implemented in Bengal. “We have made our position clear on this matter — we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state,” she wrote.

“So what is the riot about?” asked Mamata.

Mamata — in charge of the home department that is responsible for policing and law and order in the state — reminded the people of her government’s zero tolerance against violence.

“Also, remember, we will take legal action against those who incite riots. We do not condone any violent activity,” she said in the statement.

“Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion,” she added, apparently referring tothe BJP.

Referring to the clashes, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said: “After failing to defeat us politically on the issue of development, many are now trying to create unrest in Bengal by their divisive agenda in the name of religion ... Some people want Bengal to burn.”

Tearing into her for the statement, the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari demanded herresignation.

“If you have the slightest bit of shame, resign. You are fueling the fire of anarchy in the state and toasting your political bread in it,” wrote the leader of the Opposition on X.

Adhikari also wrote to the Centre, demanding an NIA probe into the incidents of lawlessness at railway properties in Bengal.