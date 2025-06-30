Animal feed testing laboratory shut for seven years due to lack of medics and techies

An animal feed testing laboratory built by the West Bengal Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) in Jalpaiguri has remained closed for the past seven years since its inauguration owing to a lack of appointed doctors and technicians.

Despite equipment worth crores being installed at the North Bengal Regional Animal Feed Laboratory, the facility in Nayabasti in Jalpaiguri continues to remain under lock and key.

The issue has come under fresh scrutiny following a recent government audit that questioned the closure of the well-equipped facility despite the need to monitor the quality of animal feed.

Concerns have intensified as adulteration in animal feed continues unchecked, which has implications on public health, said a source.

The Jalpaiguri Consumer Protection Association (JCPA) has raised alarms over the varying taste and quality of poultry eggs and meat, attributing the issue to potentially substandard or contaminated feed.

Had the animal feed testing laboratory been functional, these could have been tested.

“Many poultry eggs do not taste right, and the inconsistency in meat quality is worrying. Poultry birds are being fed for rapid weight gain, but there is no way to test the feed because the laboratory is defunct,” said Tapan Chakraborty, the spokesperson of the JCPA.

Animal feed laboratories are designed to test for adulterants, including fungal infections and chemical additives.

“Without operational testing facilities, there is no way to verify the safety of fodder used across poultry and livestock farms in the region,” said Chakraborty.

The now-idle North Bengal Regional Animal Feed Laboratory was inaugurated with the promise of ensuring feed quality across the region.

“We have already informed higher authorities about the urgent need to operationalise the lab,” said Subodh Pal, acting deputy director ARDD in Jalpaiguri.