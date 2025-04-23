‘Amit Shah must answer’: Trinamool leads charge as ‘intelligence failure’ chorus grows

Several Opposition leaders on Wednesday sought to pin the Narendra Modi government in general and Union home minister Amit Shah in particular over what they called “intelligence failure” in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that was extraordinary even for a region that has been the epicentre of violence and strife for decades.

Among those who fired salvos were Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, a bunch of Trinamool Congress leaders, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I feel this attack was a planned one,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in a PTI report. Whoever has done it, I condemn it. Terror attacks should not happen. Whichever caste or religion they are from, it is still the taking of a life. This is a major terror attack, which the Karnataka government strongly condemns," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

“I feel there is an intelligence failure of the Centre. In the past also the Pulwama terror attack had happened,” he added.

He said he would not agree to any compromise on security and safety, and stressed that terrorists should be neutralised.

The Bengal chief minister’s party colleagues were more trenchant in their criticism of the Centre over the attack that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in an idyllic meadow in south Kashmir.

Senior Trinamool leaders held Shah "directly responsible" for what they called a security failure.

They condemned the incident and blamed it on "serious lapses" in intelligence gathering, surveillance mechanisms and border vigilance.

"Amit Shah is answerable to the nation as home minister of the country. This is a colossal and unforgivable security and intelligence failure. He must resign," Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra posted on X: "Enough of the 'All is well” narrative for J&K. Stop peddling fake narratives & take concrete action so innocent citizens don’t lose lives."

Referring to media reports suggesting that intelligence agencies had general inputs about militant movements ahead of the attack, Bengal education minister Bratya Basu questioned the home ministry’s preparedness.

“Why were terrorists allowed to reach #Pahalgam? Why didn’t the forces intervene to prevent this senseless massacre? This is Pulwama all over again. HM @AmitShah would be doing the nation a favour by resigning,” Basu posted on X.

The Trinamool’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, also held Shah responsible for “the situation in Kashmir is normal line” and fired off five questions for the Union home minister.

Reacting sharply to the TMC’s criticism, BJP Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the ruling party in Bengal of politicising the tragedy during a time of mourning.

“The TMC will have enough time to do its cheap politics over dead bodies. But this is not the right time. The Centre and security agencies are doing everything to nab the culprits. The terrorists won't be spared,” Majumdar told reporters.