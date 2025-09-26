Amit Shah inaugurates Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata, TMC dubs visit ‘political tourism’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday joined Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata, inaugurating the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity’s pandal, which this year showcased the theme of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Shah, who arrived in the city on Thursday night and was received at the airport by senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha, began his day with a visit to the north Kolkata pandal organised by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh.

“This is an effort to awaken patriotism... Operation Sindoor is the heartbeat of every Indian... The strength our armed forces showed and destroyed Pakistan... is what we wanted to show,” Ghosh, also the general secretary of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Committee, told ANI.

He also alleged, “The (state) government stopped us at every step.”

Addressing the gathering at the pandal inauguration, Shah said he prayed to Goddess Durga for a change of government in Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections.

“I have prayed to Maa Durga that after this assembly election, there is a government which can make the state ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal),” he said. “Bengal should once again become safe, peaceful and prosperous, fulfilling the dream of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.”

Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja and expressed condolences for the victims of recent floods.

“I pay homage to those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Bengal,” he said.

At least 11 people were killed in torrential rains that lashed Kolkata and adjoining areas on September 23.

The home minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata before inaugurating another Durga Puja pandal of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake, following which he will leave the city later in the evening.

Reacting to Shah’s visit, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh downplayed its political significance.

“Earlier also Amit Shah ji came... there is no political impact in puja season... we welcome the tourists from India, different states and abroad. Huge number of tourists... they are coming. Additional one political tourist may come but there is no political impact,” he told PTI.