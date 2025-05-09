MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 09 May 2025

Alert for Jalpaiguri villages near Bangladesh border

On Thursday, the BSF made public announcements, asking residents living in the South Berubari panchayat of Jalpaiguri Sadar block to get into their homes by 7pm and not move outside other than in emergencies

Our Bureau Published 09.05.25, 08:06 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The escalating situation along the India-Pakistan border has prompted the Border Security Force (BSF) to sound an alert in some of the areas in Jalpaiguri district, which are close to the Bangladesh border.

On Thursday, the BSF made public announcements, asking residents living in the South Berubari panchayat of Jalpaiguri Sadar block to get into their homes by 7pm and not move outside other than in emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BSF has made announcements, and the villagers are in their homes. Also, the patrolling of BSF troops has intensified in the entire area. We are on alert,” said Sumita Deb Adhikari, the chief of South Berurbari panchayat.

In Jalpaiguri, South Berubari shares the border with Bangladesh, and a 19 km-long stretch is unfenced.

Earlier on Thursday, Shri Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the additional director general of the BSF’s eastern command, visited some of the forward areas along the Bangladesh border in north Bengal.

Accompanied by Mukesh Tyagi, the inspector general of BSF’s north Bengal frontier, Aggarwal discussed the operational and administrative challenges with officers and directed troops to be extra vigilant during the present security situation along the zero-line to thwart any attempt at trans-border crimes.

He visited the Teen Bigha corridor in Cooch Behar and reviewed the surveillance in the riverine area of Teesta River and the Dahagram-Angarpota enclave that is connected through the corridor, sources said. 

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan War Villages India-Bangladesh Border BSF
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan targets Jammu, Pathankot in missile and drone strikes; Indian forces foil attack

Official sources said the missile-like projectiles were aimed at key installations, including Jammu airport and places such as Samba, R.S. Pura and Arnia
J D Vance
Quote left Quote right

We're not going to get involved in the middle of war that's fundamentally none of our business

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT