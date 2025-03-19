MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Agricultural scientist Probir Kumar Ghosh appointed as vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 19.03.25, 11:21 AM
Visva-Bharati University

Visva-Bharati University File image

The Centre on Tuesday appointed agricultural scientist Probir Kumar Ghosh as the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati.

Born in Kumarpur, Bengal, Ghosh did BSc in agriculture from Visva-Bharati. He took PhD in agronomy from GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology,
Pantnagar.

With the approval of the Visitor, the President, the ministry of education issued an order that said Ghosh was appointed for five years from the date on which he took charge, or until he attained the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Ghosh, 63, is the former director and VC of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Raipur.

His research areas include cropping system, soil fertility and fertiliser use, crop nutrition and soil quality.

