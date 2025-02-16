Adivasis worship translocated trees at Deocha-Pachami coal mine site

Tribal people at the site of the proposed Deocha-Pachami coal mine in Birbhum district on Saturday worshipped a dozen trees which had been translocated from their centuries-old location.

The state government began the process of translocating 980 trees from a 376-acre plot, which is part of the first phase of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Saturday, 12 mahua (Madhuca longifolia) trees were translocated to the new site, approximately 1.5km from their original location.

A source said all the 980 trees, of which 744 are mahua, would be transplanted within six months. Other species of trees include arjun, saal, sirish and murga.

A team of tribal priests, led by Rabilal Tudu, reached the new site of the transplanted trees on Saturday afternoon and performed traditional rituals for half an hour.

"These trees are like gods to us and we have been worshipping them for centuries since the time of our great forefathers. As the government has translocated these trees, our people prayed for their survival," said Rabin Soren, president of Disham Adivasi Ganota, a tribal organisation that has been fighting for the community's rights since the announcement of the project.

Babulal Mahato, an additional district magistrate, was present during the tree worship ceremony.

That the adivasis conducted the traditional rituals showed that they were supportive of the administration’s efforts, said a senior official.

"Before performing the rituals, the tribal people of the Dewanganj area held a meeting to decide whether they would proceed with the rituals. Eventually, the leaders gave their approval," said a source, adding that it was a great relief for Mamata Banerjee's government to continue with basalt mining.

Since the government announced plans to set up the world's second-largest coal mine in Deocha-Pachami, with a comprehensive compensation package for those giving up their land for the project, the adivasis' sentimental attachment to the 980 trees became a challenge.

The local people informed the government of their decision not to cut down any of the 980 trees.

A senior official has said the current challenge is to ensure the survival of all the translocated trees, as each one is worshipped by different tribal families in the area.

"As we have learned from experts, it will take about three months to ensure that a particular translocated tree has survived," said the official.

"We are very careful about the translocation process and the subsequent care of these trees, as they hold deep sentimental value for the local people," he added.

In addition to the translocation of the trees, the government has been carrying out the mining of basalt overburden.

"Removing the basalt overburden is important before we reach the coal layer," said an official.

The state government is eager to advance the Deocha-Pachami project ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, in which the coal mine will be presented as one of the state's biggest successful industrial endeavours.

"That is why all top state government officials are closely monitoring every development on the ground. There is a clear directive to address all issues, even those which might seem minor," said a source.