Adivasis hit streets in Balurghat to demand arrest of TMC leader and councillor Pradipta Chakraborty

Trinamool took action against councillor after she was accused of forcing three tribal women to perform dandi (an act of atonement in which a person intermittently lies prostrate on the ground to cover a distance) before re-inducting them into party

Kousik Sen Published 15.05.25, 09:35 AM
Tribal people demonstrate under the banner of the Adivasi Aikya Mancha in Balurghat on Tuesday afternoon against Pradipta Chakraborty

A group of tribal people demonstrated in front of the South Dinajpur district collectorate in Balurghat on Tuesday afternoon, demanding the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader and councillor Pradipta Chakraborty.

In 2023, Pradipta was removed as the district president of the TMC’s women’s wing and the vice-chairperson of the Balurghat municipality.

The TMC took action against Pradipta after she was accused of forcing three tribal women to perform dandi (an act of atonement in which a person intermittently lies prostrate on the ground to cover a distance) before re-inducting them into Trinamool.

Pradipta forced the trio to perform the dandi as they had deserted the TMC and joined the BJP.

“Pradipta Chakraborty was also instructed by TMC leaders, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, to refrain from attending the party’s events. But we have found that she is attending the party’s programmes these days. This is unacceptable,” said Raja Hembram, who led the protests under the banner of Adivasi Aikya Mancha.

“We want the administration to take steps against her. She had insulted and practically tortured those tribal women and should be arrested,” he added.

A case had been filed against Pradipta in connection with the incident. She was acquitted recently in the case.

"That is why, it seems, she has started joining the party’s programmes. This has triggered protests among the tribal population, who are still discontented with her. The district leadership of our party should speak with the state leaders to resolve the issue, keeping in mind next year’s Assembly elections,” said a senior TMC functionary in Balurghat.

In South Dinajpur, adivasis constitute around 17 per cent of the total population. In 2021, the TMC and the BJP had won three Assembly seats each in the district.

On Tuesday, the protesters said Pradipta had never sought an apology from the tribal community.

“How can Trinamool leaders allow her to join political events? Unfortunately, the leaders are silent,” said a tribal youth who had joined the protests.

Subhash Bhowal, the district TMC president, admitted that there was no clear instruction from the state leadership.

“After the incident, she was removed from all posts and was also asked to stay away from the party’s programmes. I have heard that these days, she is joining the party’s events and also taking up some programmes on her own. I do not have any clear instructions from the state as to whether she can continue her political activities. I have sent a letter to the state leadership but have not received any reply so far,” said Bhowal.

Pradipta, on the other hand, came up with her clarifications and claimed that she is still a councillor in the local civic body.

“The case has been disposed of, and I have been acquitted. TMC has not expelled me, and I am still a TMC worker and an elected representative. That is why I am joining the party’s events and also attending other social events where I am being invited,” she said.

