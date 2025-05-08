Aces eight in report card of life; HS exam results reveal gutsy achievers

Results of the higher secondary exams conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education were announced on Wednesday, with many gutsy teenagers proving that they could surmount testing times with flying colours.

The Telegraph meets a few

Tushar Debnath

Score: 496/500 (second in the state)

School: Boxirhat High School, Cooch Behar

Tushar, the son of a vegetable seller, stood ninth in the state in Madhyamik exams, 2023. In HS, he bettered his past performance. A cricket fan, he wants to study astrophysics in the future.

Mou Kundu

Score: 450/500

School: Netaji Girls’ High School, Siliguri;

Mou, who scored 90 per cent, is the daughter of a salesman who earns around ₹9,000 a month. Mou had to be careful about every paisa. “My father works very hard to support my studies. I want to study further and do something that will secure a better future for my family,” said the girl.

Biju Roy

Score: 444/500

School: Siliguri Netaji High School, Siliguri

Biju lost his father early. His mother, a part-time cook at events, earns around ₹5,000 a month. A scholarship of ₹12,000, which he received last year, helped ease some of the financial burden. “I love English and geography and I want to become a teacher and make my mother proud,” he said.

Bipasha Paul

Score: 440/500

School: Netaji Girls’ High School, Siliguri

Bipasha’s father drives an e-rickshaw and earns around ₹12,000 a month. With limited income and rising expenses, she isn’t sure if she can pursue her dream of cracking NEET. She credits her teachers and the free YouTube tutorials for her results.

Diparna Karmakar

Score: 430/500

School: Barlow Girls’ High School, Malda

Her father is a drawing teacher and photographer and makes around ₹18,000 a month. Money is short, but Diparna wants to study economics and do research in the field.

Priti Sarkar

Score: 427/500

School: Netaji Girls’ High School, Siliguri

Daughter of a carpenter who makes around ₹8,000 a month, Priti’s 85.4 per cent shows her never say die attitude. “I want to study further and get a job,” she said.

Kon Singha

Score: 338/500

School: Cooch Behar Town High School

Kon, from Assam’s Dhubri district, is visually challenged. A carpenter’s son, he had earlier studied in the blind school in Cooch Behar. He appeared in the HS exam with the help of a writer. “I’ll pursue graduation and join the banking sector,” he said with conviction.

Satya Roy

Score: 334/500

School: Cooch Behar Town High School

Visually impaired Satya hails from the Brahmapur village of Mainguri block in Jalpaiguri district. Satya had studied in a blind school in Cooch Behar till Class VIII and then joined the school. Satya lost his father as a child and his mother is a farmer.

“I want to study history and get a job to take care of my mother,” he said.