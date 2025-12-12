'Accident' survivor files new complaint against eight behind criminal conspiracy

Bholanath Ghosh, the key witness in the Enforcement Directorate’s case against Sheikh Shahjahan, filed a specific complaint on Thursday, accusing eight individuals of murder and criminal conspiracy, a day after he survived a suspicious road crash on the Basanti Highway that killed two people, including his younger son.

Bholanath lodged the fresh complaint at the Rajbari outpost of the Nazat police station, naming Sheikh Shahjahan as the mastermind and seven others, including truck driver Abdul Alim Molla, truck owner Abdus Samad Molla, and Najmul Molla, who allegedly assisted the driver to flee, as accused. This complaint is in continuation of the one he had filed on Wednesday night, in which he did not name anyone.

In his statement, Bholanath alleged that the “entire operation was planned by Trinamool’s arrested strongman Sheikh Shahjahan,” and that the attack “was executed through his wife Taslima Biwi”.

The police have registered a case (No. 540) against the eight accused on charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, theft and wounding religious feelings. The four other accused are Sabir Ali, Moslem Sheikh, Nazrul Molla and Chairaf Mir.

The collision occurred on Wednesday morning when an empty cargo truck abruptly crossed lanes and smashed head-on into the Maruti Alto carrying Bholanath, his son Satyajit, and two associates on their way to a hearing at a Basirhat court.

Satyajit and the driver, Shahanur Molla, died on the spot and three others were injured. Both vehicles veered off the road and fell into roadside ditches, but truck driver Alim escaped on a motorcycle that appeared to be waiting for him.

Bholanath and his family have insisted that the incident was a “planned murder” aimed at eliminating him because he had become an adversary to Shahjahan. On Thursday, Bholanath visited the Rajbari outpost with his lawyer, Kalicharan Mondal, to formally file the detailed complaint.

The police have begun scanning CCTV footage along an 18km stretch of the Basanti Highway to track the fleeing driver. A five-member forensic team visited the crash site on Thursday, examined both vehicles, and collected evidence from the wrecked Maruti Alto.

Bholanath said: “Gradually, it became clear to me that it was a planned attack to kill me. Unfortunately, my son has died in this planned accident.”

He said he was confident of identifying Alim as the truck driver and added: “I came to know from my sources that Najmul was waiting to help Alim escape.”

He also alleged the involvement of Abdus Samad Molla, although the truck owner’s family claimed that he had recently sold the vehicle to Nazrul. The police have not yet been able to confirm ownership, as both men are absconding.

Family members of the absconding driver Alim said he had been suffering from nerve problems and leg injuries and was incapable of driving at present. “He was largely at home yesterday and later went to the paddy field for supervision,” a family member said.

Police sources indicated that investigators were also examining the past activities of Bholanath, including his long association with Shahjahan.

Bholanath was once extremely close to Shahjahan, who used to call him “Bor Da” (elder brother ). According to local sources, he once handled most of Shahjahan’s business dealings and financial transactions, and Shahjahan reportedly trusted him completely.

Because of this proximity, Bholanath is believed to possess detailed knowledge of Shahjahan’s alleged illegal activities, making him a potential threat to him as identified by the strongman’s present associates.

Over time, Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra and Alamgir (Shahjahan’s younger brother) reportedly gained influence. Sources claim Shibu sought to discredit Bholanath and establish his own position. Locals said that after a dispute over ₹20 lakh in 2023 — relating to fish procurement and a dishonoured cheque issued by Shahjahan — the strongman’s men vandalised Bholanath’s home.

Bholanath and his family fled their village, Sarberia, and returned only after Shahjahan’s arrest.

Bholanath returned to the area in 2024 but remained a primary target of Shahjahan’s associates. It is suspected that he later cooperated with the CBI and ED, providing information about Shahjahan’s properties and alleged illegal businesses. This, sources said, may have triggered multiple attempts on his life, culminating in Wednesday’s fatal crash.