Bengal SIR exercise: 58.08 lakh 'ghost' voters in list, discovers Election Commission

Till 9 pm on Thursday, the last day of the enumeration process, the EC had found 58.08 lakh dead, absent, shifted and fictitious voters. These names would be deleted from the draft electoral rolls that would be published on December 16.

Sources said that out of 58.08 lakh uncollectible forms, 24.18 lakh voters have been found dead, 12.01 lakh voters have been found be absent from their addresses.

Moreover, 19.93 lakh voters had their names in multiple places and 1.37 lakh voters were identified as fictitious. In addition to these, 57,000-odd voters were kept in the "others" category.

Sources said voters whose forms could not be delivered or did not return to the BLOs for reasons unknown were kept in this category.

"These voters would be deleted from the draft list too. If anybody who could not fill up the form due to certain reasons, he or she can appeal before the ERO between December 16 and January 15," said an official.

So far, there were about 30 lakh voters who did not link themselves with the 2002 voters. They would be called for hearing and verification.

A total of 2.93 crore voters have filled in enumeration forms citing their names were there in 2002 rolls and 3.84 lakh voters, who did not figure in 2002 rolls, have linked themselves with their parents and grandparents, who figured in the 2002 rolls.

In addition to the 30 lakh unmapped voters, the poll panel would call the voters whose mapping with the 2002 rolls would be found suspicious," said a source.

Sources said that though enumeration forms could be uploaded till the midnight on Thursday, the final figure might not see a major change.