Accident, 'murder' fell 2 relatives in Malda

Our Bureau Published 30.09.25, 09:14 AM
Representational image File picture

Two persons, who were relatives, died in different locations within the Kaliachak and Malda police station limits in the Malda district on Monday.

A police source said that Tapesh Rajbanshi, 37, a civic volunteer, was mowed down by a speeding pick-up van on NH12 in Kaliachak around 3am. He was taken to Malda Medical College & Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The blood-stained body of farmer Kishan Rajbanshi, 33, was recovered from an agricultural land in Malda. He was a relative of Tapesh.

His family and neighbours suspect that he was murdered. Investigations are on.

Truck collision

A truck loaded with iron rods was crushed when it rear-ended a parked truck on Sunday in Islampur, North Dinajpur. Deep Sarkar, the only passenger of the crushed truck, died on the spot, while the driver suffered serious injuries.

