MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 September 2025

From fat to fit: Doctors' meet focus on obesity 

Doctors point out that treatment is often fragmented, which fails to address the complexity of obesity and its far-reaching outcomes

Subhasish Chaudhuri Published 30.09.25, 09:03 AM
Doctors who took part in the talk, ‘Obesity Horizon’, in Calcutta last week 

Doctors who took part in the talk, ‘Obesity Horizon’, in Calcutta last week  The Telegraph

Despite its alarming rise, obesity in India still does not receive the recognition it deserves as a chronic disease needing long-term care.

Doctors point out that treatment is often fragmented, which fails to address the complexity of obesity and its far-reaching outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Metabolic Obesity Physicians and Clinical Endocrinologists (AMOCE) on September 24 held a talk titled “Obesity Horizon” with an eminent panel of doctors to focus on how obesity hampers day-to-day human activities, the health complications it brings along with it and the lifestyle changes needed to build a fit society.

A nationwide campaign called #EndObesity was launched the same day with the aim of bringing together experts from diverse fields — endocrinology, cardiology, nephrology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, hepatology, orthopedics, gynecology, pediatrics, psychiatry, bariatric surgery, geriatrics, nutrition sciences and public health — as well as patient representatives.

Doctors warned that obesity had become a silent epidemic in India. Once seen as an urban problem, it is now spreading rapidly across cities and villages, affecting all age groups.

The consequences are far-reaching — obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, reproductive disorders, certain cancers, bone and joint problems, mental health conditions and a significant reduction in the quality of life.

“Obesity has become a chronic disease. The latest ICMR report shows 28 per cent of people in India are suffering from general obesity and nearly 40 per cent from abdominal obesity. This is a massive problem. No single specialist can treat obesity alone, it requires multidisciplinary support,” said Gourab Bhaduri, a Calcutta-based physician. “Genetics plays a role, but a bad lifestyle makes it worse. People should be aware of what they eat and how much they burn through exercise or daily activity. A holistic approach is the only way forward.”

Experts stressed the need for a multi-specialty consensus on clinical practice guidelines for obesity management. “A consensus will recognise obesity as a disease and not just a risk factor. It should offer recommendations specific to Indian conditions — based on age, sex and ethnicity — while laying out clear pathways for prevention, early detection, and long-term management,” said another senior doctor at the event.

RELATED TOPICS

Obesity Awareness Doctors
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump announces Gaza peace plan with Netanyahu; Hamas yet to respond

Trump on Monday laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a temporary governing board in the war-battered Palestinian territory that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair
Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

If India can play cricket with Pakistan, why can’t its heroes attend a UN meeting there?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT