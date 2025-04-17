Abortion without consent, clinic official held in Alipurduar

Alipurduar district police arrested the manager of a private nursing home in Falakata on Tuesday night following allegations that two doctors at the clinic had aborted a foetus without the consent of the patient and her husband.

Babul Sarkar, the manager, was arrested after Aminul Haque, who is also from Falakata block, filed a police complaint.

According to him, Murshida Parveen, his wife, was admitted to the nursing home on Tuesday as the doctors she was consulting said that she might deliver a baby with physical deformities.

“They forced me to admit my wife, who was carrying a 25-week-old foetus, to the nursing home yesterday. In the evening, the doctors carried out the abortion, without our consent, and later claimed that my wife’s life was at stake,” said Haque.

He alleged that the fetus was put in a bin. “Later, I checked the bin and found that there was a deformity in it,” claimed the complainant.

His family members and relatives demonstrated outside the nursing home. “It was an illegal act. I want justice,” said Haque.

The police arrested Sarkar and released him on a bond on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior police officers said Haque also named two doctors, who are posted at state-run hospitals, in his complaint.

“As both these doctors are associated with government hospitals, we have forwarded the complaint to the chief medical officer of health (CMOH). He will conduct an inquiry and submit a report to us,” said Y. Raghuvamshi, SP, Alipurduar.

Sumit Ganguly, the CMOH, said: “We are checking out the veracity of his allegation.”