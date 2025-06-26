Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP-led Centre for allegedly politicising Operation Sindoor

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday flayed the BJP-led Centre for allegedly politicising Operation Sindoor while having no answers on the Pahalgam terror attack, and demanded to know why it stopped short of reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's heir-apparent also challenged the BJP to go past 50 seats in the 294-seat Bengal Assembly in the 2026 state election here next summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was a part of the all-party delegation (to East and Southeast Asian nations) and made statements for the nation... my political goal cannot be bigger than national interest. This is the difference between us and the BJP.... The four culprits behind the (Pahalgam) killings – where are they? The Centre doesn’t have any answers," Abhishek said at an event at Bishnupur which falls in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

"Why are we not seizing control of the POK? Why are we not taking it back from Pakistan? The Centre doesn’t have answers. Our delegations went to 33 countries, but which ones openly supported us? The Centre still doesn’t have any answers. In the past 11 years, ₹2.05 lakh crore of taxpayers’ money has been spent on foreign policies, but why aren't even 10 countries supporting India openly? Where did the funds go? Who will provide the details?" he asked. "Those who claimed to be Paharadar or Chowkidar (Modi)... whose responsibility is to give the details?"

Abhishek had travelled to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor as a part of the diplomatic exercise.

“While we were abroad voicing India’s stand on POK, Prime Minister Modi was in Bengal busy with petty politics.... The BJP is the real anti-national party, in addition to their leaders being anti-Bengal," said Abhishek, adding that the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 persons raised serious questions about internal security.

"The Prime Minister and the Union home minister (Amit Shah) were busy fomenting unrest in Bengal with their divisive politics.... I said POK is an integral part of India and must be taken back. Does any BJP leader have the courage to say this? Who are the anti-nationals? Who are Bangla birodhi? Who are anti-development?" he asked.

"These BJP leaders are just here for delivering lofty speeches even about Operation Sindoor... busy politicising it, as that is their priority," Abhishek added.

Underscoring the demands from the BJP and the CPM for the resignation of then Calcutta's police commissioner Vineet Goyal and even the chief minister after the RG Kar rape and murder, Abhishek asked why they didn't demand Shah and IB director Tapan Deka step down after the Pahalgam massacre on April 22.

"They (BJP leaders) come here and deliver lofty speeches about double-engine governments. What is the situation of their governments? Every two-four days, either there is a plane accident, or a train accident, or a road or bridge collapse, all in double-engine states," he said.

"If someone speaks in Bengali, they are called Bangladeshi. If someone wears a turban, they are labelled Khalistani. What hatred! This divisive politics was never seen in Bengal," he added.

He said those who claim to be protectors of the Hindu religion didn't even spare Lord Jagannath because the Bengal chief minister took the initiative for the Jagannath Dham project in Digha.

"They are not even sparing Prabhu Jagannath. They used to ask for votes in the name of Ram, but lost even in Ayodhya (where the Ram temple was built).... They appealed for votes across the country by focusing on Ram Mandir, they made claims of 400-plus seats, but were stopped at 240. This (Union) government will not last long... this government is running on compulsion," he said.

Abhishek said that in the Bengal Assembly elections of 2021, despite the BJP's chest-thumping claims of 200-plus seats, it got only 77. "I promise that in 2026, the count will be under 50. I don’t make predictions, but whatever I say turns into reality by god’s grace," he said.

Abhishek also dared BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, now 54, to become the chief minister before he reaches a grandfatherly age.

In reply, Adhikari said Abhishek should first figure out which nation he would flee to after Trinamool's defeat next year. "I defeated his aunt. If I have to respond, I will respond to her," Adhikari said, referring to his Nandigram victory — by a slim majority — in 2021.