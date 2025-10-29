6 temples robbed in one night: Ornaments stolen from idols of public and household shrines

Six temples in Debnagar and its surrounding areas, in Sadar block’s Kharia panchayat on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri town, were burgled on Monday night.

At least six temples within a radius of around one kilometre were robbed the same night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some temples were inside private properties, while others were community-managed.

According to locals, no temple in the area was spared by the thieves.

Officers from Kotwali police station visited the spots and initiated a probe.

“We are investigating to nab those who were involved in the crimes,” said Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, SP, Jalpaiguri.

On Tuesday morning, when some locals opened the gate of Debnagar Barowari Dakshina Kali Temple for the “mangal aarati” (morning prayers), they found the lock broken.

They realised that the gold and silver ornaments adorning the Kali idol were missing.

Gouranga Banerjee, the priest of the Kali Temple, said: “It is unfortunate

that temples have been looted. Even private household shrines weren’t spared.”

Pradip Dutta, the temple committee secretary, stated that the robbers took away a silver crown, a gold crown, two gold mangalsutras and two gold earrings.

“We have filed a complaint with the police,” he said

A Mangalchandi temple inside the premises of a house was also broken into and looted.

The thieves stole gold ornaments worth around ₹1.5 lakhs, said Pradip Kumar Ghosh, the homeowner.

At a Hanuman temple opposite to Debnagar Satish Lahiri Vidyalaya, the donation box and the idol’s gold forehead ornament were stolen, said resident Sagar Dutta.

Similar thefts were also reported from three other temples in the same locality, which are comparatively smaller, sources said.