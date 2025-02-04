MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
4 teens on bike killed in Nadia crash

The college students aged between 18 and 19 were reportedly riding the two-wheeler recklessly with three on the pillion and without helmets

Subhasish Chaudhuri Published 04.02.25, 11:27 AM
The motorcycle after the crash.

The motorcycle after the crash. Picture by Ashis Pramanik

A late-night motorcycle crash amid dense fog claimed the lives of four teenagers at Karimpur in Nadia district on Sunday.

The college students aged between 18 and 19 were reportedly riding the two-wheeler recklessly with three on the pillion and without helmets. The four were stated to
be inebriated.

The incident occurred in Kanaikhali market while they were returning home to Tehatta after a joyride on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

The motorcycle, a TVS Apache, was owned by Manoj Biswas, who was riding it. According to local sources, the group had travelled to Karimpur to meet friends for the festival.

Around 11pm, while speeding along the Krishnanagar-Karimpur road, the motorcycle lost control and crashed into a roadside wall in Kanaikhali market.

“We suddenly heard a loud crash and rushed outside. We found four young men lying unconscious near a mangled motorcycle, all bleeding. We immediately informed police who took them to hospital,” a resident said.

Tanmoy Biswas, 19, and Sumon Mondal, 19, died on the spot after hitting the wall, while Manoj, 18, and Deep Mondal, 19, succumbed to injuries at the Nadia District Hospital in Krishnanagar in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were residents of Chhitka and Astulla Nagar in Tehatta.

A senior officer of Krishnanagar police district said it was unclear how the accident occurred.

The tragedy has reignited concerns over teenagers’ motorcycle riding.

“The obsession with motorcycles among teens is ruining families. Many parents
feel helpless under pressure from their children, who emotionally blackmail them into buying high-speed bikes. Unfortunately, many of these stories end in tragedy,” said Utpal Biswas, a resident.

Sources said Manoj’s father, a civil contractor, had purchased the high-speed TVS Apache under pressure from his son. The police are investigating whether the teenagers had consumed alcohol before the accident.

