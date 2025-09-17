4 dead, 1 injured as car plunges into ditch in Cooch Behar

Four persons died and one was injured in a road accident in Cooch Behar early on Tuesday morning.

A source said five people, residents of Cooch Behar’s Dewanhat, were returning by car from a family function in Chandamari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 3 am, while crossing Chilkirhat of Cooch Behar-I block, the driver lost control due to heavy rainfall. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a rain-swollen ditch.

Moumita Das, the sole woman passenger, managed to get out of the sinking vehicle and raised an alert.

Some locals rushed to help. Soon, firemen and a team from the Kotwali police

station arrived.

They pulled the car out, but the other four were already dead. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem to MJN Medical College & Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Partha Das, 22, Amit Das, 23, Sanjoy Das, 26, and Kajal Barman, 22.

Moumita’s brother Partha was the driver, while Amit and Sanjoy were their cousins. Kajal was Partha’s friend, a source said.

Police have seized the vehicle and started a probe.