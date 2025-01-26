3 shops sealed for 'illegal LPG refilling' in Malda

The district administration sealed three shops at Rathbari here on Saturday for illegally refilling LPG cylinders.

Malda Sadar subdivisional officer Pankaj Tamang said the district magistrate had recently received a complaint about the illegal trade which is equally dangerous.

“The district magistrate instructed us to take steps against shops which refilled LPG cylinders illegally. We found three such shops near the Industrial Training Institute under the flyover in Rathbari,” said Tamang.

When a team led by him reached the shops, the owners could not produce any valid document to prove that they were legally refilling the LPG cylinders.

“We have arrested the shopowners. The appliances used to refill the LPG cylinders, which is completely illegal, have been seized and the shops have been sealed,” the SDO added.

He said such raids would continue across the district. “It is dangerous work and in case of any explosion, there can be casualties and damage. We will not allow such illegal practices in the district,” said Tamang.

Englishbazar police have registered a case against the three shopowners and started a probe.