24kg cannabis seized in Cooch Behar cowshed raid, four held including two women

Cooch Behar police seized around 24 kilos of cannabis during a raid conducted at Matiarkuthi, a village under the Ghokshadanga police station of the district, on Tuesday night.

Four persons, including two women, were arrested in this connection.

Senior police officers suspect the quartet's role in a racket involved in the smuggling of narcotics along the Bengal-Assam border.

Sandeep Gorai, the additional superintendent of police of Mathabhanga, said that based on a tip-off, the police team reached the village and cordoned off the house of one Shyamal Sarkar.

They then initiated a search and eventually reached a cowshed where the cannabis, wrapped in packets, was found under a heap of straw.

“In all, 24 kilos of cannabis were seized, packed in four large parcels,” said Gorai.

The police arrested Tapashi Roy and Mamoni Barman, who are from Mamatapara of Jalpaiguri district, Deb Sarkar of Petvatha village and Ripon Sarkar of Matiarkuthi, both in Cooch Behar.

The police filed a case under the NDPS Act and started a probe. “The source of the consignment and the intended recipients are under probe. We suspect a wider network at play,” said the ASP.

Brown sugar haul

In Alipurduar, officers of the Birpara police station arrested Karne Kami from Dalgaonbusty and Moktar Hossain from Malda's Kaliachak on Tuesday and recovered 200 grams of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) from them worth around ₹6 lakh.

On Wednesday, the duo were produced in a court in Alipurduar. The court ordered judicial custody of 14 days for both.

Fake notes

Malda police acted on a tip-off and recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of around ₹21 lakh on Wednesday.

Cops nabbed Masud aka Hazrat Belal from Mondai village under Baishnabnagar police station, and Tarikul of Mohabbatpur under Kaliachak police station.

Twenty-one packets of ₹200 and ₹500 fake notes were found on them.