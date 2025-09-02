22-year-old gets life term for raping and murdering minor girl in Malda

A court in Malda sentenced a 22-year-old to life imprisonment on Monday for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl three years ago.

Asit Basu, the government lawyer, said the Additional District & Sessions Court-II passed the sentence.

Samim Akhtar, the convict, is from a locality within the Malda police station limits.

On June 19, 2022, Akhtar took his estranged girlfriend to a deserted area. There, he raped, tortured and strangled her.

“After killing the girl, the convict had put the body in a sack, tied bricks to it and dumped it in a nearby pond,” said Basu.

The girl's family soon filed a missing persons complaint at the local police station. Police initiated a probe and nabbed Akhtar and his father, Islam Sheikh.

Islam, who was later released on bail, was acquitted of the charge.

“In due course, the trial process commenced, and 13 witnesses deposed before the court. Today, the court passed the verdict and also instructed the state to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the girl’s family,” the lawyer added.