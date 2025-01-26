MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
2 held in Hyderabad over TMC man's death

Sources said that the district police, along with their counterparts in Telangana and the special task force of the Bengal police nabbed the duo, Abdul Alim aka Jiyem and Jabiul Momin, who had taken shelter in Hyderabad to evade arrest

Our Correspondent Published 26.01.25, 11:42 AM
Zakir Sheikh, the main accused in the murder of Hasu Haque, a Trinamul Congress worker, being produced at Malda district court earlier this month The Telegraph

Malda district police in Malda nabbed two persons who were involved in the recent attack on a Trinamool Congress leader and the murder of a party worker from Hyderabad on Friday.

Sources said that the district police, along with their counterparts in Telangana and the special task force of the Bengal police nabbed the duo, Abdul Alim aka Jiyem and Jabiul Momin, who had taken shelter in Hyderabad to evade arrest.

“We managed to trade their location and formed a special team. The team was sent to Hyderabad where they arrested the duo,” said a police officer.

“Jiyem was the person who had hit the deceased (TMC worker Ataur Haque aka Hasu) on his head,” the officer added.

On January 14, TMC leader Bakul Sheikh, his brother Esharuddin and their associates, including Hasu, were attacked by the henchmen of Zakir Sheikh, also a TMC leader in the Uttar Dariyapur area under Kaliachak police station limits.

Both Bakul and his brother suffered bullet injuries. Hasu, who suffered a bullet injury and was bludgeoned thereafter, died on the spot.

The police initiated a probe and nabbed Zakir, who has criminal cases pending against him. Two others, suspected to be his associates, were also arrested.

These fresh arrests have brought the number of those in the police net in this case to five.

The police officer added that investigations were still in progress in the case.

