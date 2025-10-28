15 crore enumeration forms needed for voters as Bengal gears up for SIR from November 4

The chief electoral officer’s office in Bengal has already taken all the necessary steps to print more than 15 crore enumeration forms to be distributed among voters figuring in the electoral rolls of 2025 in Bengal as a part of the special intensive revision exercise.

The state has a total of 7.62 crore voters in the lists of 2025. From November 4, enumeration forms will be distributed. Every voter will get two forms each.

ADVERTISEMENT

One filled-in form would have to be handed over to the booth-level officer (BLO). The second one would be kept by the voter for future reference.

“It is a huge task to print more than 15 crore forms. But the CEO’s office has already taken steps to complete the job before November 4 when the distribution of the forms would start. Form will be printed in each of the districts. Also, forms would be printed in the sub-division as well as block levels,” said a source in the poll panel.

Sources also said that in case there was any problem printing the forms in certain areas, it could be printed in Calcutta and would be sent to the concerned areas.

The BLO app, where they would have to update details of the progress of the SIR on a daily basis, would also be launched by Tuesday,

sources said.

The state government has also taken required steps to undertake the SIR following guidelines of the EC.

“The state has already appointed BLOs in all 81,000-odd booths. There were some gaps till last week, but the gaps have been bridged by the authorities to ensure that the SIR is carried out smoothly across the state,” said a senior official.

The process of the SIR would start in Bengal with an all-party meeting to be convened by the Bengal CEO.

“Involvement of political parties is essential to make the SIR successful. This is the reason why the CEO will explain all issues related to the SIR to the political parties,” said a source.