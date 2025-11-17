100 years of Cluny Sisters in Kalimpong, French congregation reached hill town in 1926

The Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny, province of North East India and Nepal, inaugurated the opening ceremony of their centennial (1926–2026) on Saturday with a solemn gathering at St Joseph’s Convent, Kalimpong.

The celebrations have started to mark the arrival of the first Cluny Sisters in Kalimpong on May 26, 1926.

The centenary year was officially declared open with the release of the theme song, followed by a thanksgiving eucharistic mass by Rt. Rev. Bishop Stephen Lepcha of Darjeeling diocese, Rt Rev Bishop Paul Simick of Bagdogra diocese and Rt Rev Bishop Fabian Toppo of Jalpaiguri diocese, along with more than 48 priests.

“In his address, Bishop Lepcha praised the pioneering Cluny Sisters for their missionary spirit and their foundational contributions to faith formation, education, pastoral care, healthcare and social uplift across the Kalimpong hills,” said Sister Magdeline Singh, provincial secretary, Ashadeep Provincialate.

The event drew more than 155 Cluny sisters, as well as representatives from various religious congregations, alumni, benefactors, parents, civil authorities, teachers, and students. It featured cultural presentations, historical narratives and a shadow play tracing the congregation’s century-long journey.

Addressing the gathering, Rev Sr Eva Anju, provincial superior, described the centenary as “a celebration of God’s faithfulness and the courage of our pioneers,” reaffirming the sisters’ commitment to serving the people “with renewed dedication, igniting the world with love and hope”.

She also highlighted the congregation’s rich history.

Founded on May 12, 1807 in Cluny, France, by Blessed Anne Marie Javouhey, the sisters first arrived in Pondicherry in 1827, later expanding to Chandannagar and Calcutta in 1861 and Kalimpong in 1926.

Their early mission carried out alongside the Fathers of the Foreign Missions Society of Paris (MEP) and later the Canon Regulars from Switzerland focused on restoring dignity to every person through education, pastoral work, and healthcare in remote villages.

Today, 178 Sisters across 34 communities continue to work in six provinces across India. The Province of North East India includes Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Bagdogra, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Apostolic Vicariate of Nepal.

“The Cluny mission remains deeply engaged in education, healthcare, social outreach, pastoral ministry, women and child empowerment, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development carrying forward a legacy of transformative service that has shaped generations,” said Sr Magdeline.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Sr Subeshna Thapa, assistant provincial, who acknowledged the support of the church, government and non-government bodies, benefactors and well-wishers.