South Calcutta Law College seeks court nod to reopen after gangrape, cites exam urgency

The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College told the Alipore court on Friday they were keen to reopen the college.

The college has been closed since the gang-rape of a 24-year old student inside the college premises on the evening of June 25. From June 27, the Kasba police and later the detective department of the Kolkata Police have been at the premises several times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The college’s counsel informed the court about an email from the police stating that they do not have any objection to the reopening of the college for academic purposes.

The police told the college only the union room and guard room will continue to remain locked, and documents like employees' attendance registers will have to be retained, the counsel said.

The lawyer said the college told the court that more than 200 students are to appear for semester examinations soon and they need to fill up forms.

Salaries of staff also need to be disbursed, he said.

The college authorities also prayed for direction for proper vigilance inside the premises, he said.

The college’s request was made on the same day when early in the morning, a team of detectives with the four accused in the case, including a former student and now dismissed temporary staffer Monojit Mishra, were taken to the college for reconstruction of the crime scene.

The detective department also carried out a 3D scanning of the premises from which a virtual model of the college would be created for further investigation.

Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered students' union rooms in colleges and universities across Bengal should remain closed.

Prohibiting all forms of recreational activities inside union rooms, the court directed that these rooms can be used for official purposes, if required, only after written permission from the registrar of the university or the principal of the institution concerned.

The part of the order allowing the use of such rooms under special circumstances would, however, not be applicable to the students' union room of the South Calcutta Law College, which is currently sealed for the sake of investigation, the bench specified.

A division bench of the high court on Thursday directed the state government to file by July 10 an affidavit on the status of the police investigation into the alleged gang rape of the South Calcutta Law College student last week.

On June 30, classes in the college were suspended following a meeting of the governing body.

"All BA LLB and LLM (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the college premises will remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the Governing Body," the notification, issued by the college authorities, said.

The Alipore court had on July 1 extended the police custody of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a first-year student at the law college in Kolkata's Kasba area till July 8.