MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Wednesday, 24 September 2025

Deadly deluge: How Kolkata drowned after worst rain in four decades

Was Kolkata’s rain shock a cloudburst? What caused the deluge?

Published 24.09.25, 10:16 PM

A moving Bay system triggered in five hours the heaviest rain Kolkata has received in 40 years, killing at least 9 people, all of them electrocutions, and knocking the wind out of the sails of a city gearing up for its biggest festival — Durga Pujo.

The Met office at Alipore recorded 252mm of rain in just five hours. The showers were not something that even a rain-scarred city had known for years.
The last time it rained this much was on September 26, 1986. The Alipore count then was 259.5mm. Record overnight rains flooded roads, hospitals and classrooms. The showers submerged railway tracks, disrupting flights and snapped power in swathes of the city. The Blue Line (north-south) of Metro Railway was disrupted for hours. Offices were empty and almost every educational institution declared a holiday.

But what caused the deluge in the city? Was Kolkata’s rain shock a cloudburst? Is it linked to climate change?

Story: Debraj Mitra
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Joy Das

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Kolkata Rain Rain Cloudburst
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Was Kolkata’s rain shock a cloudburst? Is it linked to climate change? What experts say

How abnormal was the deluge on Monday night? Why did it happen? What is the way out? Why are extreme rainfall events becoming more frequent?
People block a road during a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

A sad day for Ladakh, I see our message of peace failing. There's violence, shootings, and arson

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT