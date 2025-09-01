The Noida Dowry Horror: Nikki Bhati’s Death & The Truth Behind It

What began as a marriage in 2016 ended in flames on August 21, 2025 — when Nikki Bhati was allegedly beaten, doused in fuel, and set ablaze by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and his family.

Her sister, Kanchan managed to capture disturbing visuals of Nikki’s final moments — videos now circulating online, showing Vipin dragging Nikki by her hair, pouring inflammable liquid on her, and Nikki running engulfed in flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

A History of Harassment

Nikki and Kanchan were both married into the Bhati family. From the early years, the sisters faced relentless dowry demands — ranging from SUVs and gold to an alleged cash demand of ₹36 lakh. Nikki’s mother recalled how the family gave cars, bikes, and jewelry over the years, yet the harassment continued. Despite repeated beatings, Nikki was often sent back after the Bhatis apologised before family panchayats.

In recent years, tensions escalated. Nikki accused Vipin of infidelity, and the couple clashed over her desire to run a beauty parlour and post content on social media with Kanchan. Their joint brand, Makeover by Kanchan, had gathered more than 54,000 followers and millions of views — something Vipin strongly opposed, claiming it clashed with “family values.” The Bhati family allegedly even vandalised the parlour to shut it down.

The Fatal Day

On August 21, Nikki expressed her wish to restart the parlour. Hours later, she was brutally assaulted and set on fire, as per the family. Rushed first to Fortis in Greater Noida, then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Nikki succumbed to her injuries en route. Her in-laws initially claimed she was injured in a gas cylinder blast, but police later recovered thinner and a lighter from the scene, dismissing the claim.

Arrests and Outrage

Vipin was arrested the next day but attempted to escape custody and was injured in an encounter. He and his parents, along with his brother Rohit, now face charges of murder, conspiracy, and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Nikki’s death has sparked widespread outrage, reigniting debate around dowry deaths, domestic abuse, and women’s autonomy. Her father has demanded strictest punishment, while leaders and activists have questioned why India’s laws still fail to protect women nearly eight decades after independence.

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh