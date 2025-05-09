MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Friday, 09 May 2025

Message to Pakistan: Terrorists 'spared' women in Pahalgam but India's women won't spare them

Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh proved that gender is no barrier in fight against terror...

The Telegraph Online Published 09.05.25, 05:40 PM

On April 22, 2025, a group of terrorists gunned down 26 men in front of their wives and children in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. That fateful afternoon, the terrorists 'spared' the women and asked them to send a message to the Indian government.

But two weeks later, revenge for the massacre of Pahalgam was dished out in just 25 minutes as Indian fighter jets struck nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in India's history, two women officers—Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh—took the lead in delivering the official media briefing of the predawn strikes. India’s message to Pakistan was loud and clear... India’s women will not spare those who threaten the country.

The terrorists at Pahalgam had sought to divide India on communal lines. They asked unsuspecting tourists their religious identities and shot the Hindus. Two women officers of different faiths briefing the world on India’s retaliation to Pahalgam, sent out without a word being said, India's message to Pakistan, loud and clear...

RELATED TOPICS

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Kashmir Pakistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

War fear spooks stock market: Sensex tumbles 880 points, Nifty drops 265 points

ICICI Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the laggards
People from different areas along the India-Pakistan border being brought to a temporary camp even as India on Thursday night repelled multiple Pakistani strikes, in Jammu district, Friday, May 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We are terrified. Does anyone take consent from us people before starting a war?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT