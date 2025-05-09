Message to Pakistan: Terrorists 'spared' women in Pahalgam but India's women won't spare them

On April 22, 2025, a group of terrorists gunned down 26 men in front of their wives and children in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. That fateful afternoon, the terrorists 'spared' the women and asked them to send a message to the Indian government.

But two weeks later, revenge for the massacre of Pahalgam was dished out in just 25 minutes as Indian fighter jets struck nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

For the first time in India's history, two women officers—Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh—took the lead in delivering the official media briefing of the predawn strikes. India’s message to Pakistan was loud and clear... India’s women will not spare those who threaten the country.

The terrorists at Pahalgam had sought to divide India on communal lines. They asked unsuspecting tourists their religious identities and shot the Hindus. Two women officers of different faiths briefing the world on India’s retaliation to Pahalgam, sent out without a word being said, India's message to Pakistan, loud and clear...