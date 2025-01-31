MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

Mahakumbh stampede a grim reminder of religious disasters over the years

Will the Mahakumbh stampede serve as a wake-up call before another religious event turns a crying curse?

The Telegraph Online Published 31.01.25, 08:38 PM

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at India's Mahakumbh as millions of pilgrims arrived on Mauni Amavasya, a very auspicious day of the Hindu festival. Devotees gathered in the pre-dawn dark, jostling for space to take a dip in Sangam, a confluence of three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Sudden surge of pilgrims at the Sangam, driven by the desire to take the holy dip at 3 am, which marks the start of the auspicious hour triggered the fatal stampede. Hindus believe taking the holy dip at Sangam absolves them of their sins and grants them salvation from the cycle of life and death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the religious chants echoing from loudspeakers across the Mahakumbh area. Police said barricades gave way under the pressure of the jostling. Many fell down and were crushed, people sleeping on the ground were run over. But in India, stampedes leading to multiple casualties at religious events isn't unusual...

(Don't forget to subscribe to The Telegraph Online's YouTube channel for more such videos and exclusive interviews.)

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

RELATED TOPICS

Mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025 Stampede
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

DeepSink: India’s growth stalls and AI could make it worse, warns Economic Survey 2025

Sluggish economy, global uncertainty and artificial-intelligence disruption spell trouble for Narendra Modi’s 2047 vision of a ‘Developed India’
Akhilesh Yadav
Quote left Quote right

BJP govt not revealing the correct number of people who lost their lives in Kumbh stampede

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT