Balochistan bleeds within: the terror Pakistan inflicts on its own, while crying foul abroad

For decades, Balochistan—the largest yet most neglected province of Pakistan—has remained in the shadows of the world’s attention. Rich in natural resources but ravaged by poverty, the region has been the site of an unrelenting struggle for autonomy and identity.

This documentary, ‘Balochistan: The Long Road to Resistance’, delves deep into the lived experiences of Baloch civilians—voices long silenced by repression.

As Pakistan continues to accuse its neighbours of sponsoring terrorism, we expose how the state itself has unleashed a different kind of terror on its own people.

From enforced disappearances and custodial torture to extrajudicial killings and media censorship, the Baloch people recount the horrors they have endured—many of which go unreported and unnoticed.

Their testimonies, drawn from survivors, families of the missing, and activists, lay bare a chilling pattern of systemic violence aimed at crushing dissent.

Released in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor—a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam massacre—this offers a sobering counter-narrative. It reminds viewers that while global headlines focus on cross-border terror, there is a silent war being waged within Pakistan’s own borders.

‘Balochistan: The Long Road to Resistance’ stitches together the fragments of a people’s pain and resistance—ultimately emerging as a story of resilience, hope, and the indomitable will to be heard.

Video Producer: Sejuti Roy

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh