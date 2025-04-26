From Amarnath to Pahalgam, Kashmir terror attacks counter Amit Shah’s ‘all is well’ claim

Just a month ago, Union home minister Amit Shah had told Parliament that terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir had declined because of the Modi government's zero tolerance towards militancy. A month later, a group of terrorists entered Pahalgam's picturesque Baisaran meadow, killed in 10 minutes, 26 people, mostly tourists and all men. Terrorists asked unsuspecting tourists their religious identity, then shot them before their wives and children.

Shaken and enraged, the audacious terror attack was condemned unequivocally. India halted the Indus Treaty, blocked ties and borders with Pakistan and the Narendra Modi government assured a befitting reply soon. But Pahalgam, one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir, is not the first since Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power in 2014.

Over the past 8 years, Kashmir has witnessed at least 5 major terror attacks targeting tourists and pilgrims. In the picturesque valley and meadows of the northern state, whose economy is driven by the influx of tourists, when holidays turn to horror, Kashmir’s guests end up becoming its victims. All while our political leaders keep bickering about promises vs reality…

