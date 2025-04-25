Google Gemini’s user base is expanding but ChatGPT appears to be miles ahead

Who uses Google Gemini? It’s a question many ask about the generative artificial intelligence chatbot. The answer: 350 million monthly active users as of March 2025.

The data, first reported by The Information, was presented in court during Google’s ongoing search antitrust trial.

Usage of Google’s AI offerings has increased drastically in the last year. Gemini had just nine million daily active users in October 2024, but last month, the company reportedly clocked 35 million daily active users, according to the data that was prsented.

At the same time, the data proves Google has a lot of ground to cover. OpenAI and Meta are ahead.

Since the release of Gemini 2.0 and 2.5 models, usage has picked up. The company has also begun adding Gemini features to more parts of the Google ecosystem.

But the uptick doesn’t mean Google Gemini is doing as well as OpenAI’s offering. ChatGPT has around 600 million monthly active users, according to Google’s analysis. Early this year, reports suggested ChatGPT usage to be around 400 million users per month.

There are many ways to measure web traffic. OpenAI recently claimed weekly traffic as high as 400 million, but companies can choose a seven-day period in a given month they report as weekly active users. A monthly metric is easier to understand.

Each person using Gemini or ChatGPT costs the company money because generative AI is computationally expensive. Google hasn’t spoken about how much it earns from Gemini subscriptions, while OpenAI has noted that it loses money even on its $200 monthly plan. A large user base is essential to make a product viable in the long term but it also means higher costs unless the cost of running massive AI models comes down.

In the last year, Google has put Gemini before millions of users through AI integrations with Samsung phones, Google Workspace applications and Chrome.