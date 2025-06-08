Sikkim open to tourists, north remains off-limits after floods, landslides

Tourists can plan their trips to Sikkim without second thoughts as most tourist destinations in the Himalayan state are open and accessible, barring destinations in north Sikkim, the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department has said.

The message follows the recent flash flood and landslides which had left hundreds of tourists stranded in Lachen and Lachung, two popular spots in north Sikkim's Mangan district.

“The recent natural disaster disrupted connectivity in north Sikkim, and we are putting in all efforts to restore it at the earliest so that the destinations can be opened for tourists. Sikkim is a state that has 200 tourist locations. There are 93 prominent tourist destinations in different districts. Many tourists are willing to change their itineraries to visit other districts (barring the north), and we want travel agents and tourism stakeholders to guide them towards such alternative destinations,” said C.S. Rao, the additional chief secretary of the Himalayan state's tourism and civil aviation department.

Stranded tourists in Lachung were evacuated by road while in Lachen were airlifted to Pakyong airport in Gangtok. The evacuation exercise of tourists ended on Friday.

Rao said rural tourism has flourished in Sikkim and the homestays are functioning well.

“Also, destinations like the Nathu-la are accessible and passes are being issued for tourists,” added the senior official.

Rao said that there had been a steady inflow of tourists in Sikkim during the past five months. “We expect the trend will continue and we will meet the target of having 25 lakh tourists in the state during this year,” said Rao.

In Sikkim, the tourism sector contributes around 10 per cent of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), said a senior hotelier based in Gangtok.

Hondala Gyaltsen, a secretary in the department, said trekking routes and other tourist sites across Sikkim were open to visitors.

“Those associated with the tourism sector should brief tourists properly so that they can draw up appropriate travel plans and visit destinations in the southern, eastern and western parts of the state,” she said.

The department, sources said, has also decided to conduct a review meeting with the police, army and various stakeholders, including the taxi drivers’ association. “Proper guidelines will be framed and enforced for future preparedness,” said the source.

Chopper relief

On Saturday, choppers of the Indian Air Force continued their sorties to evacuate army personnel from the north and carried relief supplies to the area. MI-17 helicopters of the IAF departed from Pakyong Airport near Gangtok to transport essential supplies to Chaten, an area near Lachen that was hit by a landslide earlier this week.

The helicopters transported 1,300 kilos of relief materials, both army and civilian supplies, along with five officials from the state food and civil supplies department.

The choppers brought back 76 army personnel from Chaten, ending the evacuation exercise there. The Mangan district administration, sources said, was utilising all available resources to resume road and communication connectivity in affected regions. “Efforts are on round the clock to reestablish normality as soon as possible,” said a source.