Sikkim may get all-weather airport as Centre eyes tourism push

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said the Centre was committed to the overall progress of the state

PTI Published 05.05.25, 09:50 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said an airport is likely to be built in Sikkim to boost tourism.

Addressing a press conference, Athawale on Sunday said the Centre was committed to the overall progress of the state.

He said Sikkim was excelling remarkably in the tourism sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, is on a two-day visit to the state.

He said the whole of the Northeast has made tremendous progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The state BJP has been demanding an all-weather international airport in Sikkim to boost tourism.

The state's lone Pakyong airport often faces low visibility issues, leading to the closure of services for months.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

