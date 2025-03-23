Sikkim leaps into bungee jump sport: Adventure facility launched on Singshore Bridge

Adventure sports enthusiasts' adrenaline will run high in the Himalayan state of Sikkim with the launch of bungee jump on Saturday.

The launch pad for the descent is the famous Singshore Bridge at Uttarey in Gyalshing district.

The state tourism and civil aviation department officially introduced the adventure sport at the second-highest suspension bridge in Asia, standing over at a height of 100 metres and spanning 240 metres in length. The bridge is located near Pelling, a popular tourist destination.

The government has also taken up a project to develop the bridge into a glass-deck skywalk.

Sudesh Kumar Subba, the local MLA and the adviser to the tourism and civil aviation department, flagged off the bungee jump.

“The inaugural event witnessed three successful jumps which marked the beginning of a thrilling new adventure experience. Considering the idyllic Himalayan landscape of the area, the facility is expected to attract adventure enthusiasts from across the country and beyond, enhancing rural and adventure tourism in the state,” said an official of the department.

Subba told newspersons that the facility aligned with the state’s initiative to create new employment opportunities for local people in the tourism sector.

“The facility adheres to world-class safety standards, with internationally certified equipment and trained professionals ensuring a secure and exhilarating experience for all participants,” said Subba.

“After a training period, local youths will take over the adventure operations and the activities will be opened to all enthusiasts,” he added.

Tourism stakeholders welcomed the initiative. For the past few years, adventure tourism and adventure sports like motorcycle trips, mountain biking, trekking and hiking have been on the rise both in Sikkim and in the neighbouring hilly regions of north Bengal.

“Sikkim is fast developing as a destination for bikers to enjoy the mountain terrain, the landscape and the snowfall during the winter. The launch of bungee jumping will draw more adventure enthusiasts to the state,” said Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.

Saturday also marked the beginning of the three-day Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet 2025. The meet has been organised to promote rural destinations, traditional cuisine, arts and crafts and culture.