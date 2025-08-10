Sikkim launches ‘ecosculpt’ to turn plastic waste into livelihood opportunities

The Sikkim government launched a plastic upcycling initiative — ‘Ecosculpt’ — at Labing, of Yuksam-Tashiding constituency, in Gyalshing district last week.

Tshering T Bhutia, the state minister for tourism & civil aviation, inaugurated the community-based unit.

The ‘Ecosculpt’ unit, a source said, is designed to use plastic waste to create durable, market-ready items, including laptop bags, grocery carriers, household containers and floor mats.

“The initiative hopes to reduce plastic waste while offering livelihood opportunities to the local population,” said a source.

The project, which currently employs four people from the area, is aided through the chief minister’s discretionary fund and is guided by the principle of ‘transforming waste into art’.

At the launch, Bhutia unveiled the official logo of ‘Ecosculpt’ and observed several recycled plastic products on display. “The initiative is a commendable fusion of innovation and environmental stewardship. The government will extend all support to scale such projects,” he said.

“We encourage the local youth to look beyond the race for government jobs and embrace entrepreneurship as a powerful tool. It can build stronger communities and create real change. These schemes are designed to give young people the tools to lead that change,” the minister added.

Sources said that the project is led by Sukbir Prangden Limboo and Laxmi Limboo, residents of Labing-Yangthang.

“The unit not only showcases the potential of plastic reuse but also serves as a platform for public education, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. The programme included an exhibition of the upcycled items, marking the start of a new chapter in Sikkim’s waste management efforts,” said a state official.

“Ecosculpt sources its raw materials from discarded plastic waste commonly found in households and the environment. These include used chip packets, biscuit wrappers, old plastic carry bags, multilayer packaging materials, and discarded plastic sheets. The collected waste is thoroughly cleaned and sorted before being processed into eco-friendly products,” Laxmi said.

“Ecosculpt not only reduces environmental harm but also promotes a circular economy rooted in local participation. With more support, we hope to expand our production capacity and train more locals,” added Limboo.