Sikkim government launches cable car project to ease traffic in Gangtok

The Sikkim government has launched efforts to develop cable cars as an alternative mode of the public transport system in Gangtok given the increasing load on the existing roads and lack of space to widen them.

Sources said chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) had recently chaired a high-level meeting to discuss establishing more ropeways in Gangtok.

The meeting, sources said, was attended by urban development department officials, key stakeholders and potential investors.

“The ropeway project is a visionary step towards reducing traffic congestion, boosting tourism and providing sustainable urban transport solutions,” said Golay.

“Gangtok’s increasing traffic load and limited road infrastructure make this initiative crucial for enhancing mobility, generating employment, and supporting local livelihoods,” he added.

To commemorate Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood in 2025, the state government has named the initiative the “Golden Jubilee Cable Car” project.

The under-construction ropeway at Giddapahar in Kurseong. File image

The sources said traffic characteristic data, groundwork assessments and plans were discussed at the meeting.

“The green light has been given to prepare a detailed project report,” said a source.

The Sikkim capital has one ropeway transport system but efforts are now being made for a wider coverage.

On Wednesday, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista met Union minister of road, transport and highways Niten Gadkari and made a request for the construction of more ropeways in the Darjeeling hills.

“I have placed a request for the construction of ropeways in our region under the Parvatmala projects.... This will help access remote areas in the region, ensuring smoother transportation for the residents,” said Bista.

The initial proposal submitted by Bista includes ropeways from Bijanbari to Darjeeling town; from Kagey and Lingsey to Lingseykha; from Lebong to Chowrasta; from Samthar to Nazok; from Pudung to Alobri Tari; from Batasia to Rock Garden; from Mineral Spring to Teesta; from Dhooteria to Rungbull and extending the Singamari ropeway from Tukvar to Singla.

“The minister has assured me of taking up the request on a priority basis,” said Bista.

Urban planners in both Darjeeling and Sikkim have also supported setting up ropeways for public transport.

The British had set up a few ropeway systems across the Darjeeling hills to transport goods from one place to another. The thrust is now on setting up a modern passenger ropeway system given the limited road infrastructure.